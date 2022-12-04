CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 234,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CEA Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CEAD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 100,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,737. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEA Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEAD. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CEA Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CEA Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

