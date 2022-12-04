Celer Network Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $84.30 million and $2.64 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

