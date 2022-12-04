Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $2,175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Centerra Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Centerra Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Centerra Gold by 83.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 347,544 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 327.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 128,735 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. 188,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,284. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

