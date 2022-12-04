ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair cut ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.03.
ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance
ECOM stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.