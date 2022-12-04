ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair cut ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

ECOM stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $74,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

See Also

