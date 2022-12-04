ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 39,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,082.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,613,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.