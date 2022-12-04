ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 39,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity at ChargePoint
In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,082.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.