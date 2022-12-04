Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Update

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Chase

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 819,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,468,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chase by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chase by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Chase by 54.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Price Performance

CCF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.68. 13,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,538. The firm has a market cap of $908.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.63. Chase has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $105.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34.

Chase Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCF. TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.