Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 560.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

