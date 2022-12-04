Chellitcoin (CHLT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.96 Billion

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $61.13 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

