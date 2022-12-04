China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
China Automotive Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ CAAS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 261,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,417. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $221.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
