Citigroup Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $85.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.35.

State Street Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

