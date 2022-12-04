Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMTG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 240,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,692. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

