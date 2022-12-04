Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 22,225 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 1,292.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 385,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,322,000 after buying an additional 154,566 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 149,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 112,938 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

