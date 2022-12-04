Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

