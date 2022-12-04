Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.12 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

