Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

