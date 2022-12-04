Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,663,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $252,175,000 after acquiring an additional 138,351 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 50,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pluribus Labs LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 98.4% in the second quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

NVIDIA stock opened at $168.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $324.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

