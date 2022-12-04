Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

MO stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

