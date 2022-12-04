Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

