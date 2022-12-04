Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 4,418 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.94 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.