Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 585,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 530,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,569. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 33.8% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 365.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,790,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,875,000 after buying an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $1,733,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.