Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 304,762 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of CLPR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,040. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

About Clipper Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -92.68%.

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.