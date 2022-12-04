Clover Finance Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $65.26 million and $1.73 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00503883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.31 or 0.30382968 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns."

