CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1,911.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

