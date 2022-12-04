CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 815,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,962 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 484,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

