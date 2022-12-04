Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $278,448.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,822 shares of company stock worth $1,395,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.51. 289,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,577. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.915 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.