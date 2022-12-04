CoinEx Token Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $174.69 million and approximately $282,767.51 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

