CoinLoan (CLT) Price Tops $10.52 on Major Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $10.52 or 0.00062070 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $52.62 million and approximately $162,284.37 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

