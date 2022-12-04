Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 62,842 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,463,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,453,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 101,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,661. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

