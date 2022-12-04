Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

