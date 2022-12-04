Comparing Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Similarweb has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Similarweb 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and Similarweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.39, suggesting a potential upside of 276.36%. Similarweb has a consensus target price of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 159.69%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Similarweb.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Similarweb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 0.57 -$257.90 million ($1.21) -1.84 Similarweb $137.67 million 2.78 -$68.98 million ($1.23) -4.20

Similarweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -28.78% -29.61% -5.85% Similarweb -50.80% -141.06% -36.14%

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Similarweb on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Similarweb

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.