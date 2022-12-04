Comparing QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QUALCOMM and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 0 7 15 1 2.74 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

QUALCOMM presently has a consensus target price of $158.27, indicating a potential upside of 25.95%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

This table compares QUALCOMM and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 29.27% 86.71% 27.80% BrewBilt Brewing -3,622.72% N/A -766.39%

Volatility & Risk

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QUALCOMM and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $44.20 billion 3.19 $12.94 billion $11.38 11.04 BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.09 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats BrewBilt Brewing on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BrewBilt Brewing

(Get Rating)

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.