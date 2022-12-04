Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Down 15.1% in November

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Compass Stock Performance

Compass stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,476. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

Get Compass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.