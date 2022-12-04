Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Down 15.7% in November

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 15,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.62. 1,611,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,702 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Confluent by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

