Contrasting BuzzFeed (BZFD) & Its Rivals

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BuzzFeed to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed’s peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million $24.71 million -1.68 BuzzFeed Competitors $2.35 billion -$998.88 million 16.28

This table compares BuzzFeed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BuzzFeed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% BuzzFeed Competitors -106.32% -102.73% -12.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BuzzFeed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 BuzzFeed Competitors 66 221 349 14 2.48

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.90%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BuzzFeed peers beat BuzzFeed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.