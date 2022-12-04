Contrasting Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) & Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs and Dakota Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 3 1 6 0 2.30 Dakota Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus target price of $20.42, suggesting a potential upside of 24.36%. Dakota Gold has a consensus target price of 5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 10.48% 40.41% 13.72% Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Dakota Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $20.44 billion 0.41 $2.99 billion $4.61 3.56 Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Dakota Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

