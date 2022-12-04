CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.2% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $512,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,558. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

