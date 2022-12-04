CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.61. 1,471,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.