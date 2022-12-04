CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 42,030 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,030 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,934,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,765,000 after acquiring an additional 221,318 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:CCJ remained flat at $23.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

