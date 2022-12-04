CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $178,989. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.