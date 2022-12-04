Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of CRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 418,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,458. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.10%.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
