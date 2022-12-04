Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 418,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,458. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.10%.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 257.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.