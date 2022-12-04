Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Up 13.4% in November

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Trading Up 1.6 %

Corteva stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,814. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. Corteva has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

