Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 801,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $496,781.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,135,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,965.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cosmos as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.
