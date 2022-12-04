Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Boosted by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 8,634,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,881,024. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

