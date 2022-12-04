Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

CTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

