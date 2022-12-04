Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.