Counos X Price Hits $18.60 on Top Exchanges (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Counos X has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Counos X coin can now be bought for about $18.60 or 0.00107689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $333.33 million and approximately $300,919.74 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Counos X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00507130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.33 or 0.30578747 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.