Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 12.9 %
Shares of CBRL stock traded down $14.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.87. 1,879,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 103.38%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
