Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CBRL traded down $14.69 on Friday, hitting $98.87. 1,879,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,222. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 103.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

