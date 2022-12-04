Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,747.02

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,747.02 ($20.90) and traded as high as GBX 2,250 ($26.92). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,200 ($26.32), with a volume of 5,573 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Craneware from GBX 2,320 ($27.75) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,918.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,747.02. The company has a market capitalization of £781.92 million and a PE ratio of 10,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.43%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

