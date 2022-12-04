Credit Suisse Group Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$153.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$153.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.42.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$134.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$127.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.64. The firm has a market cap of C$185.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.17%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. Insiders have sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

